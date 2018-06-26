Puma Biotechnology Announces Results of CHMP Reexamination of MAA for Neratinib for Extended Adjuvant Treatment of HER2-Positive Early Stage Breast Cancer

Puma Biotechnology (Nasdaq:PBYI) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive trend vote recommending the approval of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of early stage HER2-positive hormone receptor positive breast cancer. As quoted in the … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Puma Biotechnology Announces Results of CHMP Reexamination of MAA for Neratinib for Extended Adjuvant Treatment of HER2-Positive Early Stage Breast Cancer



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Puma Biotechnology Announces Results of CHMP Reexamination of MAA for Neratinib for Extended Adjuvant Treatment of HER2-Positive Early Stage Breast CancerURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/life-science-investing/biotech-investing/puma-biotechnology-announces-results-of-chmp-reexamination-of-maa-for-neratinib-for-extended-adjuvant-treatment-of-her2-positive-early-stage-breast-cancer/ Send Cancel

Puma Biotechnology (Nasdaq:PBYI) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive trend vote recommending the approval of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of early stage HER2-positive hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

Today’s decision follows a reexamination of the negative opinion announced by the CHMP at its formal meeting with the Company to discuss the MAA on February 23, 2018. The CHMP communicated its intention to hold a final vote at its next meeting. Approximately 20% to 25% of breast cancer tumors over-express the HER2 protein. HER2-positive breast cancer is often more aggressive than other types of breast cancer, increasing the risk of disease progression and death. Although research has shown that trastuzumab can reduce the risk of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer returning after surgery, up to 25% of patients treated with trastuzumab experience recurrence.

Click here to read the full press release.