Precision BioSciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1/2 a clinical trial of PBCAR0191, which is the company’s first gene-edited allogenic anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate.

As quoted in the press release:

Precision is developing PBCAR0191 in collaboration with Servier , an international pharmaceutical company. PBCAR0191 is made from donor-derived T cells that are modified using Precision’s ARCUS genome editing technology. These edits are designed to generate CAR T cells that specifically recognize CD19, an important target in several B-cell cancers, and to prevent graft-versus-host disease, a significant complication associated with existing donor-derived cell-based therapies. This CAR T cell product candidate is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (“R/R”) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) as an off-the-shelf cell therapy. The first patient dosed in this trial is being treated for R/R NHL, and Precision believes this is the first U.S.-based clinical trial to evaluate an allogeneic CAR T therapy for NHL. This multi-center, open label study of PBCAR0191 is expected to enroll up to 80 patients and several dose levels of PBCAR0191 will be investigated. Clinical sites include City of Hope, Moffit Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MD Anderson Cancer Center. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety of PBCAR0191 and determine the maximum tolerated dose. Secondary objectives include evaluating the anti-tumor activity of PBCAR0191. Precision will also evaluate the expansion, trafficking and persistence of PBCAR0191 in treated patients. Lymphodepletion will be conducted several days prior to PBCAR0191 infusion. Patient outcomes will be collected for up to one year.

