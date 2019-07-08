Organovo Presents Data on Creating Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Kidney Organoids

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) has announced it has presented data on its stem cell-based bioprinted kidney organoids at the International Society for Stem Cell Research, which took place from June 26 to June 29. As quoted in the press release: Organovo has continued to adapt stem-cell based approaches to developing kidney tissues using its leading 3D … Continued









Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) has announced it has presented data on its stem cell-based bioprinted kidney organoids at the International Society for Stem Cell Research, which took place from June 26 to June 29.

As quoted in the press release:

Organovo has continued to adapt stem-cell based approaches to developing kidney tissues using its leading 3D bioprinting platform. The Company has demonstrated the automated production of complex kidney organoids, with potential future applications including in vitro disease modeling and the treatment of patients with renal disease. “Partnerships with world-class institutions can accelerate groundbreaking work in finding cures for critical unmet disease needs and the development of implantable therapeutic tissues,” said Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo. “Our recently announced collaboration with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (“MCRI”) and Professor Melissa Little has made our work automating the fabrication of kidney organoids possible. By combining MCRI’s proprietary approach for modeling human kidney tissue from stem cells and Organovo’s 3D bioprinting platform, we’re able to produce detailed kidney tissues, which is a key step toward advancing this promising technology for both drug testing and therapeutic applications. We’re hopeful that this will be an important step along the way in treating kidney disease.”

