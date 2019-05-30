Organovo Collaborates With MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to Develop Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Tissue Treatments

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) has announced a collaboration with the Murdoch Children’s Research ?Institute, The Royal Children’ Hospital in Melbourne, Australia and the Universiteit of Leiden for stem-cell based bioprinted tissue treatments for kidney disease. As quoted in the press release: The project will expand the use of 3D bioprinted stem cell-based therapeutic tissues to applications … Continued









The project will expand the use of 3D bioprinted stem cell-based therapeutic tissues to applications aimed at treating end-stage renal disease. This multi-organizational effort integrates Organovo’s leading bioprinting platform with MCRI’s advanced stem cell differentiation technology and LUMC’s cell lines and clinical expertise. The collaboration has been made possible through generous funding from Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited. “Partnerships with world-class institutions can accelerate groundbreaking work in finding cures for critical unmet disease needs and the development of implantable therapeutic tissues,” said Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo. “This collaboration is another important step in this direction. With the devoted support of Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited, leading researchers are able to leverage Organovo’s powerful bioprinting technology platform to achieve significant breakthroughs.” “We have continued to advance and refine our proprietary approach for modeling human kidney tissue from stem cells,” remarked Professor Melissa Little, Theme Director of Cell Biology at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. “By using Organovo’s bioprinter, we can create a stem-cell based therapeutic tissue that may serve as an important step in treating kidney disease. We are grateful to Organovo, Stem Cells Australia and CSL Limited for their ongoing support of our work in regenerative medicine.”

