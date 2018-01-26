OPKO Health Announces Leadership Changes at BioReference Laboratories

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), announces that Gregory Henderson, M.D., Ph.D., has resigned from his position as President of BioReference Laboratories, an OPKO Health company and the third largest commercial laboratory in the United States, effective immediately.

As quoted in the press release:

“We thank Dr. Henderson for his work at BioReference Laboratories and wish him continued success in his endeavors,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO Health. “The Company seeks to appoint an executive with the leadership skills and industry expertise consistent with OPKO’s vision for expanding BioReference’s role in the rapidly evolving diagnostic business.”

