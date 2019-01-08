Notes from the Floor: Biotech Showcase, Day 2

The Biotech Showcase takes place in San Francisco from January 7 to 9. Here’s what happened at day two of the conference.









Tuesday (January 8) marked the second day of the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, and the Investing News Network (INN) was again in attendance to provide investors with coverage.

The conference, which is taking place between January 7 to January 9, and represents one of the busiest times of the year for the biotech industry, as it aligns with the JP Morgan Healthcare conference at the same time, also in San Fransisco.

Public and private companies in attendance present information to investors and experts alike at the Biotech Showcase. Panels and other meetings at the conference also provide the opportunity to hear from experts about the state of the biotech industry. Continue reading below for more on what happened on the second day of the show.

On Tuesday, INN spoke with executives from Propanc Biopharma (OTCQB:PPCB), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Curis Pharma (NASDAQ:CRIS) among others.

The second day of this year’s Biotech Showcase began with numerous panels, including one called “Cell and gene therapy: The financing surge.” Pricing is always a notable concern for drugs, but panelists said pricing will likely not be as much of an issue as people continue to realize the extent of positive clinical trial data.

Starting off the day at the #BiotechShowcase in San Francisco, we’re tuning into the Cell and Gene Therapy panel at the conference @EBDgroup @Demy_Colton — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 8, 2019

There’s an opportunity to halt disease progression, Geoff MacKay, CEO of @avrobio said at the cell and gene therapy panel at the #BiotechShowcase this morning — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 8, 2019

More company presentations took place during the day, which shared important events with investors.

Today CEO Alexis Peyroles presented at the Biotech Showcase 2019 conference. Watch the webcast to hear more about the exciting developments for OSE coming in 2019: https://t.co/4sJmkuqW0K #BiotechShowcase #JPM19 #ImmunoOncology #AutoImmune pic.twitter.com/PinE2jLFrA — OSE_IMMUNO (@OSEIMMUNO) January 8, 2019

It may be raining in San Francisco, but the #lifescience scene is thriving. Here’s our CEO Robert Gould presenting today at #BiotechShowcase. #JPM19 pic.twitter.com/bQ5K4mScCC — FulcrumTx (@FulcrumTx) January 8, 2019

As for the lunch time plenary, Tuesday brought the “The financing frenzy: Is it truly the best of times?” Numerous panelists discussed how companies deal with financing, what is the best time to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) and where is best to list, among other topics. The audience was full of investors, management teams and media learning about how these topics will shape the coming year in regards to financing.

The audience and the panelists are reading for the financing frenzy today for the lunch plenary at the #BiotechShowcase pic.twitter.com/i6EKX6lct9 — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 8, 2019

Managing director with @Leerink Gabriel Cavazos says the next six months will be big for the #biotech space at the #BiotechShowcase lunch plenary on the financing frenzy — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 8, 2019

At the #BiotechShowcase lunch plenary Kimberly Ha, CEO and founder of KKH Advisors explains a strong, familiar, and experienced management team is key for a successful IPO — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 8, 2019

Investors can follow @INN_LifeScience for more updates on the conference for the final day on Wednesday (January 8). For those interested on what happened during the first day of the show, click here.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.