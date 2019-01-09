Notes from the Floor: Biotech Showcase, Day 3

The Biotech Showcase takes place in San Francisco from January 7 to 9. Here’s what happened at day three of the conference.









Wednesday (January 9) marked the third and final day of the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco. The Investing News Network (INN) was again in attendance to provide investors with coverage.

The conference, which is taking place between January 7 to January 9, and represents one of the busiest times of the year for the biotech industry, as it aligns with the JP Morgan Healthcare conference at the same time, also in San Fransisco.

Public and private companies in attendance present information to investors and experts alike at the Biotech Showcase. Panels and other meetings at the conference also provide the opportunity to hear from experts about the state of the biotech industry. Continue reading below for more on what happened on the third day of the show.

Top 5 Biotech Stocks to Watch This Year Find out how other investors are profiting from biotech Give me my free report!

Similar to other days of the show, the Biotech Showcase started off Wednesday with an informative panel from industry experts called “Rare and orphan diseases: The biotech industry poised to make a dent in treatment and diagnosis.”

David Snow, chief business officer with Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX), was among the panelists. Others included Edward Tenthoff, senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co., and Jim Healy, general partner at Sofinnova Ventures, among others.

It wasn’t only the meeting and presentation rooms that were full, attendees and more met in the Hilton’s hotel lobby. where the conference took place. This also shows the enthusiasm and interest in the biotech space for all of the conferences taking place throughout the week.

Another big day at the #biotechshowcase – attendees meet nearly anywhere to facilitate partnerships! pic.twitter.com/1hH5qHqLsv — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 9, 2019

In the afternoon, INN attended yet another panel. Wednesday’s lunch session discussed “The intersection of policy and sentiment: The impact on the industry and the outlook for the future.” A few topics the panel touched on was the current government shutdown, drug pricing concerns and the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) evolving role.

Tuning into another panel, this afternoon the lunch plenary at the #BiotechShowase is discussing about the intersection of policy and sentiment pic.twitter.com/xvZGZxBZ1G — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 9, 2019

The afternoon lunch panel at the #BiotechShowase discusses the current challenges of the #GovernmentShutdown for the healthcare industry intersecting with finances — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 9, 2019

This is a disaster—timing matters so much with IPOs, which the #GovernmentShutdown is preventing said CEO of #GlycoMimetics Rachel King $GLYC at the #BiotechShowase — INN Life Science (@INN_LifeScience) January 9, 2019

Over the course of the three-day conference, INN was able to cover many company presentations, panels, and more. Investors interested in what went on during the other days of the conference can read through the articles for both day one and day two.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.