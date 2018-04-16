New Preclinical Studies Reinforce the Potential for Heightened Anti-Cancer Activity of Combination Therapies Based on Immunovaccine’s Proprietary Delivery Platform

Immunovaccine (TSX:IMV) (OTCQX:IMMVF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it presented new research on its T-cell activating platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

In collaboration with Incyte Corporation, researchers presented a poster supporting the enhanced anti-cancer immune responses from the combination of Immunovaccine’s proprietary T cell activating technology and Incyte’s IDO1 inhibitor program. A second poster analyzed the novel capability, as compared to other formulation technologies, of Immunovaccine’s delivery technology to combine a large range of anti-cancer peptides into a single formulation. “This is important data for our Company as it further indicates the potential of our collaborative work, including our ongoing program with Incyte, to provide heightened T cell infiltration and overall anti-cancer immune responses,” said Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer, Immunovaccine. “Our data at AACR continues to demonstrate that our novel mechanism of action may hold the key to bridging the gap between in vivo therapies that can elicit T cell activation, and immune responses that can trigger disease regression. We look forward to continued work on these important programs.”

