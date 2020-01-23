Meridian Launches New High-Fidelity Polymerase

Meridian announced the launch of a High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix that provides high-fidelity amplification for CDx and clinical testing.









Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced the launch of a High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix that provides high-fidelity amplification for companion diagnostic (CDx) and clinical testing.

As quoted in the press release:

High-fidelity amplification is essential for applications whose outcome depends upon the correct DNA sequence, such as next generation sequencing (NGS), cloning, and genotyping. However, results from such amplifications can be compromised by a DNA polymerase incapable of evenly amplifying diverse types of sequences or if samples contain inhibitors. The Life Science Division of Meridian Bioscience has addressed these challenges by developing High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix as a high-fidelity amplification solution, with market leading properties in terms of inhibitor resistance, multiplexing and low GC bias. It is a perfect tool for NGS technologies applied to the clinical market, especially in the field of genetic testing and cancer screening, i.e., the development of panels for tumor or mutation profiling.

