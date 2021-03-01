MagicMed Industries: Establishing a Library of Novel Psychedelic Derivatives

MagicMed Industries has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









MagicMed Industries is engaging with the psychedelic’s rapid market growth by establishing its flagship molecule derivatives library, the Psybrary™, an essential building block from which industry partners can develop new patented products. The Psybrary™ is a particularly exciting project considering the surge of interest and investment in psychedelics as an alternative mental health therapy in recent years. In 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized the potential benefits of MDMA by assigning a Breakthrough Therapy Designation to an MDMA-assisted therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The MagicMed team combines synthetic biology and traditional chemistry techniques. This combination has allowed MagicMed to create a large and diverse library of molecules. MagicMed analyzes, catalogues, and stores the molecules to find desired characteristics, such as an improved safety profile.

MagicMed Industries’ Company Highlights

MagicMed Industries is a biotechnology company focused on its flagship Psybrary™ project, a library of novel derivative molecules based on classic psychedelics like psilocybin, DMT, mescaline, ibogaine, MDMA and LSD.

The company’s main objective is advancing the discovery and early development of novel drug candidates structurally similar to classic psychedelics.

MagicMed has finished it’s initial derivative portfolio based on the structures of psilocybin and N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

MagicMed’s diverse approach to molecule manufacturing, revenue generation and market exposure has reduced the company’s business model risk while positioning it for significant economic growth.