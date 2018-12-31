4 Life Science IPOs in December

December brought four life science IPOs on the NASDAQ, giving investors new opportunities to enter the market.









Another month means another opportunity for investors to review which initial public offerings (IPOs) took place in the life science sector.

Whether new to the life science sector or not, these diversified companies have a variety of technologies and drug candidates to offer value to the healthcare industry and to potential shareholders.

This list is compromised of the four life science IPOs that took place in December on the NASDAQ and NYSE. Below the Investing News Network reviews each company for investor consideration.

All numbers and figures were current as of market close on December 31, 2018 and are quoted in US dollars. The companies below were found on the NASDAQ’s IPO list for December. Companies are listed in order of IPO date.

1. Moderna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Market cap: $5.02 billion; current share price: $15.27

First on our monthly life science IPOs list is Moderna Therapeutics. This clinical-stage company had its IPO priced at $23 per share, or $604.3 million, in early December. Moderna is spearheading the discovery and development of messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines that go directly to the body’s cells.

The firm has over 20 drugs in its pipeline for prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, systemic secreted therapeutics and more. Most are in the early stages of development with a few in the clinical setting.

2. Diamedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC,TSXV:DMA)

Market cap: $36.21 million; current share price: $2.91

Diamedica Therapetuics is focusing on chronic kidney disease and acute ischemic stroke. For these indications and vascular dementia, the company is developing a single drug candidate, DM199, in multiple Phase 2 trials. In 2019 or 2020, Diamedica intends to initiate a Phase 2 trial for the drug in vascular dementia.

The company revealed the pricing of its IPO on the NASDAQ on December 7. Over 4 million shares were issued at $4 each, amounting to $16.4 million.

3. Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR)

Market cap: $480.66 million; current share price: $17.38

Synthorx is a biotechnology company focusing on oncology and autoimmune disorders using its Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology. This expands the genetic code by adding a new NDA base pair to treat conditions, also known as Synthorins. The company has four drug programs, including several in the discovery stage for immuno-oncology.

The company offered an IPO of close to 12 million shares at $11 each for a total of $131 million.

4. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Market cap: $462.28 million; current share price: $15.18

Last on our monthly life science IPOs list is Aptorum Group, a Hong Kong-based pharma company. Currently in the preclinical stage of development, it is developing a broad range of therapeutics and diagnostic technologies for unmet needs. It has exclusive licenses for its technology and is focusing on neurology, infectious diseases and more. It also has ongoing projects in surgical robotics.

Aptorum opened a clinic this year based on treating chronic diseases associated with sedentary lifestyles and aging people. The company issued its IPO with expected gross proceeds of up to $30 million.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.