INmune Bio Gets US Patent for DN-TNFa Platform

As quoted in the press release:

“This is an important patent for INmune Bio, Inc. and provides exclusivity for use of our DN-TNFα technology for the treatment of cancer,” said Joshua Schoonover, Assoc. General Counsel of INmune Bio. “With the approval from the USPTO, and the positive indication of allowable subject matter in the international preliminary report on patentability for the corresponding international PCT patent application, published as WO/2017/106278, we expect this patent family should develop into global intellectual property rights.” INMB has presented preliminary data from the Phase I trial using INB03 in patients with advanced cancer. The study demonstrated the safety of INB03 in cancer patients and showed that INB03 lowered IL6 levels – a biomarker that correlates with neutralization of soluble TNF. “The inventors of this patent have made an important contribution to the field of cancer biology and cancer therapy,” said RJ Tesi, MD, CEO of INmune Bio. “With the successful completion of the Phase I trial, the company has already begun planning of a Phase II clinical trial in cancer patients where INB03 is used as part of combination immunotherapy.”

