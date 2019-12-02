INmune Bio Doses First Alzheimer’s Disease Patient in XPro1595 Study

The company announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

As quoted in the press release:

The trial is examining the safety and efficacy of INmune Bio’s XPro1595, a next-generation anti-inflammatory drug that selectively neutralizes the “bad” inflammation, soluble tumor necrosis factor (sTNF), which is strongly implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is a significant milestone for INmune Bio and for a field desperate for novel approaches to treat approximately 50 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s worldwide,” said C.J. Barnum, Ph.D., Director of Neuroscience at INmune Bio. “XPro1595 targets the dysfunctional immune system that gives rise to chronic neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s patients. The goal of this Phase Ib study is to demonstrate that XPro1595 is safe and can reduce neuroinflammation.”

The announcement comes just a day before INmune Bio’s live webinar taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (EST) and titled, “Bench to Bedside: A Pre-CTAD Webinar Highlighting An Alternative Approach For Alzheimer’s Disease.” As host and moderator, INmune Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, R.J. Tesi, M.D., will be joined by Lawrence T. Friedhoff, M.D., Ph.D., Malú G. Tansey, Ph.D., and Sharon Cohen, M.D., FRCPC. During the webinar, the panelists will discuss alternative approaches and therapeutics and methodological issues important to the development of the next generation of Alzheimer’s disease treatments. Attendees can register for the webinar by visiting https://russopartners.webex.com/russopartners/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea7cacd067c33e65bad04c76504eb28d2

“This approach to fighting one of the most devastating diseases of our time, which differs from current therapies targeting amyloid plaques, could be a key to cracking the code of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Tesi. “Although the first study is designed to demonstrate safety, we are collecting data that will inform on the potential for XPro1595 as an effective therapy for Alzheimer’s patients.”