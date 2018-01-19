Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $55 Million Concurrent Public Offerings

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines, announced today the pricing of concurrent underwritten public offerings of (i) 53,365,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying Class A warrants to purchase up to 26,682,500 shares of its common stock…

As quoted in the press release:

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the concurrent offerings. Needham & Company, LLC and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated are acting as the lead managers for the concurrent offerings. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. is acting as co-manager for the concurrent offerings.

Click here to read the full press release.