Generex Biotechnology Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 51% in ALTuCELL

Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to partner with ALTuCELL in a stock and cash transaction.

As quoted in the press release:

ALTuCELL, Inc. is a cellular engineering and biotech company backed by sound research and science focused on fulfilling a large “unmet need” in cell, molecular and regenerative therapy for treatment of diabetes and other autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary and unique technology overcomes the major barriers to transplantation by a novel strategy utilizing patented microencapsulation technology, enabling a transplantable, cell-based therapy that avoids detection and rejection by the immune system. ALTuCELL is presently engaged in a human proof of concept study designed to evaluate the ability of Altsulin to increase serum levels of Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1 (IGF1) in patients with Laron Syndrome (aka Laron-type dwarfism), an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by an insensitivity to growth hormone (GH), usually caused by a mutant growth hormone receptor. Patients with Laron Syndrome, a pediatric orphan disease, have the lowest level IGF1 values seen in any disease. Altsulin has demonstrated significant effectiveness in increasing serum levels IGF1 in all pre-clinical animal models tested to date, providing the pharmacologic basis for the implanted Sertoli Cell therapy. For additional information please visit the ALTuCELL web site (https://altucell.com/home).

