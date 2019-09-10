Fluidigm Files Patent Infringement Against IONpath

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) has announced it has filed a legal suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against IONpath. As quoted in the press release: In the complaint, Fluidigm alleges that IONpath’s MIBI Technology infringes Fluidigm’s U.S. Patent Nos. 10,180,386 and 10,072,104. The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief requiring … Continued









Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) has announced it has filed a legal suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against IONpath.

As quoted in the press release:

In the complaint, Fluidigm alleges that IONpath’s MIBI Technology infringes Fluidigm’s U.S. Patent Nos. 10,180,386 and 10,072,104. The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief requiring IONpath to stop selling its infringing MIBI Technology. “Fluidigm has made substantial investments in the research and development of its CyTOF® technology,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “This lawsuit is aimed at protecting those investments and ensuring that the emerging Imaging Mass Cytometry™ market remains a competitive industry for the benefit of the many research customers who are driving new insights across a broad spectrum of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions. The legal action we are taking demonstrates our commitment to protecting our investments and defending our proprietary rights by enforcing our patents against those who unfairly use our proprietary technology.”

