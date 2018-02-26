Pharmaceutical Investing

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA INITIATE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST ZIKA VIRUS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) and Valneva announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of VLA1601, their vaccine candidate against Zika virus.

As quoted in the press release:

Adam Havey, Executive Vice President business operations at Emergent BioSolutions, said, “Emergent’s commitment to our mission – to protect and enhance life – fuels our pursuit for preparedness solutions against Zika virus, the consequences of which remain a public health challenge that requires attention. Our collaboration with Valneva on this Phase 1 study intends to make meaningful contributions to global research in this field.”

