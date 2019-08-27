Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew Partnership

Cure SMA and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) have renewed their partnership to increase and raise awareness for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). As quoted in the press release: Cytokinetics remains committed to serving the interests of patients and caregivers fighting SMA, a genetic disease that robs people of their physical strength and can take away their ability to … Continued

Cure SMA and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) have renewed their partnership to increase and raise awareness for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

As quoted in the press release:

Cytokinetics remains committed to serving the interests of patients and caregivers fighting SMA, a genetic disease that robs people of their physical strength and can take away their ability to walk, eat or breathe.

This year Cytokinetics was a Platinum Sponsor of the 2019 Annual SMA Conference, a unique event that brings together families affected by SMA, along with researchers and clinicians, to network, learn, and collaborate. The conference was held from June 28 – July 1, 2019 in Anaheim, CA. In addition, Cytokinetics sponsored two local events to fundraise and raise awareness in the Northern California community: Concert for a Cure in May and the Northern California Walk-n-Roll in August. Cytokinetics is also continuing its membership in the Cure SMA Industry Collaboration, a partnership that brings together pharmaceutical companies, Cure SMA, and other non-profit organizations, to share information, ideas, and data. Participants in The Cure SMA Industry Collaboration work together to address scientific, clinical and regulatory topics that are critical to advancing drug development in SMA to provide benefit to the broader SMA community. Finally, Cytokinetics will sponsor the 2019 Hope on the Hill Congressional Dinner, an annual event that unites families fighting SMA with leaders from government and industry to increase disease awareness and collaborate to advance potential treatments and to improve patient care.

“We are grateful for Cytokinetics’ long-standing partnership and look forward to continuing our work together,” said Kenneth Hobby, President of Cure SMA. “The outlook for people living with SMA is brighter than ever due to the commitment and innovations arising from companies like Cytokinetics who are making progress towards important new treatments. We appreciate their continued dedication to our community.”