Cue Biopharma Begins Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Study

The company’s Phase 1 study aims to treat patients with PHV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.









Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of CUE-101 to treat HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

As quoted in the press release:

Enabled by the company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alternation of T cells) platform, CUE-101 is the company’s lead biologic drug candidate from the IL-2 based CUE-100 series, designed to directly engage and activate T cells in the body to target HPV-driven cancers. “We are very pleased to have begun dosing patients with CUE-101, the first drug candidate from our CUE-100 series designed by our proprietary Immuno-STAT platform. We believe CUE-101 has the potential to activate the patient’s immune system against HPV16-driven cancers by selectively targeting and activating the patient’s T cells directly within their body, representing a potential breakthrough approach for harnessing the therapeutic power of the body’s immune system,” said Dan Passeri, president and chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. Ken Pienta, M.D., acting chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma, added, “As an oncologist, I am extremely excited about this promising new approach to treat cancer by stimulating a patient’s own immune system. We are thrilled to enroll patients suffering from refractory HPV16 positive head and neck cancer.”

