Celldex Reports Data Presentation of CDX-1140

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has announced a data presentation of its ongoing CD40 program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting.

As quoted in the press release:

CDX-1140 is a fully human agonist anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody that was specifically designed to balance good systemic exposure and safety with potent biological activity, a profile which differentiates CDX-1140 from other CD40-activating antibodies for systemic therapy.

CDX-1140 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study. The study includes both monotherapy and combination cohorts with CDX-301, Celldex’s dendritic cell growth factor, designed to increase the number of dendritic cells which are critical to initiating antitumor immunity and are a key target for CDX-1140. Celldex intends to add additional combination cohorts with mechanisms that the Company believes could be complementary or synergistic with CDX-1140 and has prioritized a combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

“CDX-1140 has exceeded the hurdles we defined for Phase 1 monotherapy development and has potential to be a best in class CD40 agonist,” said Diane C. Young, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “Based on the clinical activity observed in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in the monotherapy arm of the study, we have added an expansion cohort of 15 patients to further explore this potential. Dose escalation in the combination arm with CDX-301 is ongoing, but data observed to date suggest that CDX-301 is capable of further enhancing this effect and support our plans to explore CDX-1140’s potential in combination with other mechanisms of action that could be complementary or synergistic. We are particularly excited about the newly added combination cohort of CDX-1140 with pembrolizumab as it joins two key immune mechanisms—the enhancement of the immune system with CDX-1140 and the releasing of the brake on the immune system with pembrolizumab,” concluded Dr. Young.