Ceapro Announces Research Funding Award

Ceapro (TSXV:CZO) has announced that the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) together with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) has awarded over C$670,000 collaborative health research projects initiative grant to the company.

As quoted in the press release:

This project marks the beginning of the second phase of an extensive research program initiated in March 2016 with researchers at McMaster University under Dr. Hoare’s leadership. The focus of the study is on the development and application of highly tunable porous biopolymer and smart polymer scaffolds using Ceapro’s Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) Technology. Positive results were obtained from the first phase of this research program resulting in new methods being developed to convert biopolymer networks to hydrogels with the potential to load them with a wide range of drugs. These results, coupled with the capabilities of PGX Technology to develop new chemical entities with potential new applications, bolster Ceapro’s belief in the next applied research phase of this project aimed at developing optimal drug formulations to address key challenges in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and antibiotic-resistant infected wounds. IPF alone causes about 5,000 deaths each year in Canada while wound care costs Canadians almost $4.0 billion per year with a 2.5% rate of post-surgical infections particularly costly to treat. Success in this work thus offers potential to address health challenges as well as reduce healthcare costs.

