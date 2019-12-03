Cara Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 2 Trial of KORSUVA

The company released positive topline results from its Phase 2 dose-ranging trial of Oral KORSUVA to treat pruritus in chronic kidney disease.









Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) has announced results from its Phase 2 trial of Oral KORSUVA to treat pruritus in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients.

As quoted in the press release:

“CKD-associated pruritus remains a significant unmet need for approximately one-third of diagnosed CKD patients in the U.S.,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “We are pleased that this Phase 2 study has successfully identified an appropriate tablet strength of Oral KORSUVA to carry forward into a pivotal Phase 3 registration program which we expect to initiate next year.” “These exciting results underscore Oral KORSUVA’s potential to be the first approved therapy in the U.S. for CKD patients suffering from moderate-to-severe pruritus,” said Gil Yosipovitch, M.D., Professor, Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery and Director of the Miami Itch Center. “There is an unmet medical need for an effective long-term therapy for treating intractable pruritus and the results from this trial suggest Oral KORSUVA holds great promise for CKD patients.”

Click here to read the full press release.