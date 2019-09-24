Capricor Therapeutics to Meet with FDA on CAP-1002
The company has been granted a Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for its HOPE 2 clinical trial.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) has announced a Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss interim analysis of the company’s HOPE 2 Clinical trial.
As quoted in the press release:
The trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the company’s therapy, CAP-1002, in steroid-treated boys and young men in the later stages of DMD, a fatal genetic disease with few treatment options. The pre-specified interim analysis was performed on the six-month follow-up.
Per FDA’s interpretation of Section 506(g) of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which was added by the 21st Century Cures Act enacted in 2016, therapies with an RMAT designation may be eligible for accelerated approval based on previously agreed-upon intermediate endpoints that are reasonably likely to predict long-term clinical benefit.
“The data showed positive results across several independent measures, suggesting functional improvement in treated patients and providing the best evidence we’ve seen of clinical improvement in later stage Duchenne patients, with the exception of the use of steroids,” said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor. “We will be discussing the significance of this data and the next steps in our CAP-1002 program with the FDA. Our goal is to identify pathways to get this important therapy to DMD patients as soon as we can and we believe the FDA’s written guidance regarding accelerated approvals for therapies, like CAP-1002, that have the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation provides the framework for these discussions.”
