Capricor Therapeutics to Meet with FDA on CAP-1002

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) has announced a Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss interim analysis of the company’s HOPE 2 Clinical trial.

As quoted in the press release:

The trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the company’s therapy, CAP-1002, in steroid-treated boys and young men in the later stages of DMD, a fatal genetic disease with few treatment options. The pre-specified interim analysis was performed on the six-month follow-up.

Per FDA’s interpretation of Section 506(g) of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which was added by the 21st Century Cures Act enacted in 2016, therapies with an RMAT designation may be eligible for accelerated approval based on previously agreed-upon intermediate endpoints that are reasonably likely to predict long-term clinical benefit.