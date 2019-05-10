BriaCell Therapeutics: Process Development Critical to Drug Design Process

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) CEO Bill Williams was recently featured in BioPharm International.









BriaCell Therapeutics (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) CEO Bill Williams was recently featured in BioPharm International, a medical journal covering the science and business of biopharmaceuticals. The story, written by Cynthia A. Challener, PhD, touches on the importance of process development for startups in the pharmaceutical industry. According to Williams, there are three critical aspects of process development: process development in the production of novel therapeutics, in the design and implementation of clinical trials and in the selection of new drug targets.

“We possess the intellectual resources for both selection of new drug targets and clinical trial design, and have access to the proper expertise and facilities for therapeutic development and drug production.”

According to Williams, BriaCell generally oversees process development for the production of its therapeutics, working with clinical research organizations (CROs) to develop cellular therapies in collaboration with regulatory experts. “It all falls into place based on who possesses the appropriate expertise and access to the corresponding resources,” said Williams.

To read the full story, click here.

