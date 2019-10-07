BrainStorm Receives US Patent Allowance for NurOwn Platform

The company received a notice of allowance for its US Patent Application called ‘Method of Qualifying Cells.’









BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has given a notice of allowance for its US Patent application number 15/113, 105.

As quoted in the press release:

The allowed claims cover a pharmaceutical composition for MSC-NTF cells secreting neurotrophic factors (NurOwn®) comprising a culture medium as a carrier and an isolated population of differentiated bone marrow-derived MSCs that secrete neurotrophic factors. Patent families protecting NurOwn® have previously issued in the United States, Japan, Europe, Hong-Kong and Israel. “This allowance further expands the patent protection of the NurOwn® Cellular Therapeutic Technology Platform and enables us to accelerate clinical development for new neurodegenerative indications,” commented BrainStorm President and CEO, Chaim Lebovits.

