BioXcel Therapeutics to Expand BXCL701 Study

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has announced that it will advance its clinical evaluation of BXCL801 into multiple advanced solid tumors.

BXCL701 is an orally active, systemic innate immunity activator with dual mechanisms of action. “This new study allows us to accelerate the evaluation of BXCL701 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with a range of tumor types where checkpoint inhibitors are standard of care,” commented Vincent J. O’Neill, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BTI. “We believe BXCL701 may have the potential to extend treatment responses to KEYTRUDA®, a PD-1 inhibitor, when used together to treat advanced solid cancers. This trial expands on our studies of BXCL701 in prostate and pancreatic cancers as we explore its full potential.” The open-label Phase 2 basket trial ( NCT04171219 ) will take place at a leading cancer center in the U.S. The study is designed to evaluate the response rate of orally administered BXCL701, combined with Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with advanced solid cancers. If successful, the study would provide an option for patients who have failed or are refractory to checkpoint therapy. Outcome measures will include progression-free-survival, overall survival, and duration of response, as well as the safety of the combined treatment.

