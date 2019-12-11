Biotech

Investing News
Search Search Active

BioXcel Therapeutics to Expand BXCL701 Study

- December 11th, 2019

The company has announced it will advance its evaluation of BXCL701 into multiple advanced solid tumors in its Phase 2 clinical trial.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has announced that it will advance its clinical evaluation of BXCL801 into multiple advanced solid tumors.

As quoted in the press release:

 BXCL701 is an orally active, systemic innate immunity activator with dual mechanisms of action.

“This new study allows us to accelerate the evaluation of BXCL701 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with a range of tumor types where checkpoint inhibitors are standard of care,” commented Vincent J. O’Neill, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BTI. “We believe BXCL701 may have the potential to extend treatment responses to KEYTRUDA®, a PD-1 inhibitor, when used together to treat advanced solid cancers. This trial expands on our studies of BXCL701 in prostate and pancreatic cancers as we explore its full potential.”

The open-label Phase 2 basket trial (NCT04171219) will take place at a leading cancer center in the U.S. The study is designed to evaluate the response rate of orally administered BXCL701, combined with Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with advanced solid cancers. If successful, the study would provide an option for patients who have failed or are refractory to checkpoint therapy. Outcome measures will include progression-free-survival, overall survival, and duration of response, as well as the safety of the combined treatment.

Click here to read the full press release.

Is the biotech market the perfect mesh between the technology and pharmaceutical market?

 
Read our FREE outlook report below!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Mustang Bio Announces Additional Clinical Data on MB-107
Cara Therapeutics Tumbles on Phase 2 Oral KORSUVA Results
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Expands Phase 2 CPI-613 Trial
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Dips on FDA IND Acceptance

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *