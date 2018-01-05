Big News Roundup: Lexaria Upgrades to the OTCQX, ChroMedX Definitive Agreement with DxEconomix, BioSig Technologies New CFO
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Phivida Signs Distribution Agreement in Japan
- Lexaria Upgrades to the OTCQX Market
- Phivida Launches High Performance Nano-CBD™
- Isodiol International Inc. Announces Non-Binding Agreement With Licensed California Marijuana Manufacturer for Pot-O-Coffee
- Phivida Enters into Supply Agreement with Artelo Biosciences
Medical Device:
- ChroMedX Corp. Executes Definitive Agreement with DxEconomix to Lead Value-Based Transactions
- BioSig Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Facilitate Growth Trajectory
Dec. 22 Big News Roundup: Phivida Completes Initial Public Offering; Isodiol International Inc. Announces Binding Agreement to Acquire Biosynthesis Pharma Group
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Phivida Holdings Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering
- New IPO for CBD Health and Wellness Company
- Phivida Appoints Clinical Advisory Team
- Cannabidiol Effective for Pain Relief
Cannabis:
This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.