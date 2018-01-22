Biotech Investing

BeiGene Announces Closing of $800 Million Public Offering

January 22, 2018
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of its follow-on public offering of 7,920,800 American Depositary Shares each representing 13 of its ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $101.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $800 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. This includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 495,050 ADSs.

As quoted in the press release:

BeiGene intends to use proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development activities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Leerink Partners acted as joint book-running managers in this offering, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-manager.

Click here to read the full press release.

