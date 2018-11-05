Biotech

Investing News

Avalon GloboCare Announces Listing on NASDAQ Capital Market

- November 5th, 2018

- November 5th, 2018

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) has been approved for listing its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

As quoted in the press release:

Trading on NASDAQ is expected to commence today, November 5, 2018 under the current trading symbol, AVCO.

David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, stated, “In the past year alone, we have made significant strides in developing and commercializing innovative and transformative cell-based technologies. Listing on NASDAQ provides us greater exposure within the investment community as we execute on key upcoming milestones, including expansion into new verticals and markets worldwide, partnerships with major universities and biotech companies, and acceleration of our growth within the cell therapy, liquid biopsy and regenerative medicine markets.”

Click here to read the full press release.

