Argos Obtains Option to License PD1 Checkpoint Inhibitors

• February 5, 2018
Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS), an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies based on the Arcelis® precision immunotherapy technology platform, today announced that it has entered into an option agreement with Pharmstandard International, S.A. and Actigen Limited under which the Company has an option to license a group of fully human anti-PD1 monoclonal antibodies (PD1 checkpoint inhibitors) and related technology.

As quoted in the press release:

Results of a preclinical study of a murine analogue of Rocapuldencel-T (Roca-T), the Company’s investigational dendritic cell therapy for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), in various combinations with a murine PD1 monoclonal antibody (anti-mPD1) and sunitinib in a mouse model of renal cell carcinoma were recently presented at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium.

