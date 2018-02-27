Biotech Investing

Arch Biopartners Announces Start of GMP Manufacturing for Metablok at CSBio

« 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stoc…
• February 27, 2018
Add Comment

Arch Biopartners (TSXV:ARCH) a portfolio-based biotechnology company, today announced CSBio of Menlo Park, California,  has started the good manufacturing practice (GMP) production campaign for Metablok, the Company’s peptide drug candidate for treating inflammation injury, sepsis and cancer metastasis.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to support Arch Biopartners pre-clinical efforts to bring Metablok to the clinic, from our recently expanded cGMP production facilities in Menlo Park, California. CSBio believes in the potential of Metablok and looks forward to continued work with Arch Biopartners to prepare these vital clinical studies,” said Brien McDonough, Director of Project Development at CSBio.

An investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently being prepared by the Metablok team for submission in 2018.

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018
Find out how the market will look this year


Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018
Find out how the market will look this year


Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply