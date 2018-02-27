Arch Biopartners Announces Start of GMP Manufacturing for Metablok at CSBio

Arch Biopartners (TSXV:ARCH) a portfolio-based biotechnology company, today announced CSBio of Menlo Park, California, has started the good manufacturing practice (GMP) production campaign for Metablok, the Company’s peptide drug candidate for treating inflammation injury, sepsis and cancer metastasis.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to support Arch Biopartners pre-clinical efforts to bring Metablok to the clinic, from our recently expanded cGMP production facilities in Menlo Park, California. CSBio believes in the potential of Metablok and looks forward to continued work with Arch Biopartners to prepare these vital clinical studies,” said Brien McDonough, Director of Project Development at CSBio. An investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently being prepared by the Metablok team for submission in 2018.

