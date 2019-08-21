Aptinyx Presents Data of NYX-458 in Preclinical Model of Head Injury

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has announced presentation of preclinical data on its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-458. As quoted in te press release: The product candidate demonstrated positive recovery of performance on affective and spatial learning tasks that was impaired in a preclinical model of repeat closed head injury. In biomarker readings, NYX-458 also restored neuroendocrine function … Continued

As quoted in te press release:

The product candidate demonstrated positive recovery of performance on affective and spatial learning tasks that was impaired in a preclinical model of repeat closed head injury. In biomarker readings, NYX-458 also restored neuroendocrine function following disruption due to repeat closed head injury. These data will be exhibited in a poster presentation today at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Kissimmee, Florida.

“Traumatic brain injury often results in cognitive impairment and mood disturbances that have a significant impact on a person’s daily living and, unfortunately, there are very few treatment options available today to address these long-term effects adequately,” said Cassia Cearley, Ph.D., vice president of research at Aptinyx. “Building upon what we already know about NYX-458’s reversal of cognitive deficits in a non-human primate model of cognitive impairment in Parkinson’s disease , we are very encouraged by the strength of the data being presented at MHSRS in a model of head injury. These data exhibit the robust activity of NYX-458 on both cognitive performance and validated biomarkers of traumatic brain injury. The results augment the scientific foundation supporting our development of this product candidate for the treatment of cognitive impairment arising from a number of underlying conditions.”

The presented studies evaluated the effects of NYX-458 in a repeat closed head injury preclinical model. The cognitive and emotional deficits observed in the model are reflective of those observed in humans that have experienced repeated traumatic brain injury. In addition to evaluating behavioral effects, this model enables the evaluation of biomarkers, including protein and hormone changes, also associated with head injury.