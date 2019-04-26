VIDEO — INN at BBHIC 2019: Here’s What You Need to Know

The Bloom Burton Healthcare Investor Conference is almost here and is poised to be another busy two day event for companies and investors alike.

Running from April 30 to May 1 at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto, BBHIC brings together investors from Canada, the US and other parts of the world to connect Canadian healthcare companies in the public and private sector.

This year more than 60 companies in the space will host presentations, giving investors the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from a wide range of healthcare companies.

A number of presenting companies will also host one-on-one pre-scheduled meetings with investors throughout the duration of the conference, giving those interested in the space a deeper opportunity to make connections.

In addition to the wide range of presenting companies, two investor-focused panel discussions will also take place, one for each day of the show.

The first will focus on investing in research and development stage healthcare companies, which takes place on April 30, while the second will be on investing in commercial stage healthcare companies, which will be on May 1.

All of this is certain to make a full packed two day show that you won’t want to miss out on. The Investing News Network team will be there, conducting interviews, attending company presentations and, of course, panel discussions.

Following the show, stay tuned for our exclusive interviews and coverage of BBHIC.

We will see you there.

