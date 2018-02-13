Longevity Investing

Anti-Aging Patent Application Filed; Exclusive Commercial Rights to Premier Biomedical

February 13, 2018
Premier Biomedical (OTC:BIEI) announced today the filing of a patent application, “Method For Slowing The Aging Process”, by Mitchel S. Felder, MD, the Chairman of the Board and Scientific Advisory Board Chairman of Premier Biomedical.  Through its exclusive patent license agreement, Premier Biomedical will have exclusive rights to practice the invention.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Felder stated, “This approach, which is considerably different from other currently popular approaches to slow the aging process, attempts to slow aging by utilizing the extra-corporeal removal of the specific antigens involved in the pathophysiologic process of aging in the precise picogram/ml quantities and combinations which would truly slow the aging process.”

