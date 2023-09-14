Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (" Seller ") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the " Amendment ") as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

Pursuant to the Amendment, the 76,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Lobe Share" ) previously issued to the Altemia members ( "Selling Members" ) shall be returned by the Selling Members to the Company and cancelled by the Company pursuant a share cancellation agreement. The 76,000,000 Lobe Shares shall be reissued upon the later of:

1. Achievement of the following milestones:
a.

25% on or after the closing date;

b.

25% on delivery of inventory to a Lobe designated storage facility;

c.

25% on the first commercial sale allowing the trademark validation; and

d.

25% on successful completion of SAN100 Tech Transfer Documentation (which includes batch records for R&D batch produced in a lab setting for use in a stability study and includes ingredients and manufacturing instructions) and Samples of SAN100 are delivered to Lobe.

collectively, clauses (a) through (d) are referred to as a "Milestone" . Each Milestone a, b, c and d represents 19,000,000 Lobe Shares, and
2. Within ten (10) days of Selling Member providing Lobe a written notice to release some or all of the then available shares with respect to which the applicable Milestone has been met. Each Altemia member may in such notice designate one or more third parties to receive some or all of any such Lobe Shares then available for release.

About Altemia™

Altemia™ is a trademark registered to Altemia and Company, LLC of Stuart Florida. Altemia™ is the brand name of a patent pending oral emulsion consisting of a proprietary mixture of polyunsaturated fatty acid triglyceride esters clinically evaluated to reduce inflammation associated in adults with SCD. The term medical food, as defined in section 5(b) of the Orphan Drug Act (21 U.S.C. 360ee (b) (3)) is "a food which is formulated to be consumed under the supervision of a physician and which is intended for the specific dietary management of a disease or condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles, are established by medical evaluation." SCD is among a few inborn errors of metabolism specifically named in legislation that qualifies as treatable with medical foods. More information is available at http://altemiascd.com/ . This product should not be confused with a previous product development program with a similar name. That program also called Altemia (SC411) was the project name used during the development of a drug product to treat SCD in children.

About Sickle Cell Disease

SCD is a group of hereditary red blood cell disorders. Healthy red blood cells are round, and they move through small blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. In someone who has SCD, the red blood cells (RBC) become inflamed under certain stress conditions resulting in among other symptoms, an increase of C-Reactive Protein (a biomarker for SCD). Inflammation causes the RBC's membrane to become hard and sticky, and this tends to slow or even block blood flow in the blood vessels (capillaries) of the limbs and organs. This slowing of the blood cells causes a cascade of events that results in pain and vaso-occlusive event (VOC). The sickle cells also die earlier than normal red blood cells and the bone marrow cannot make enough new red blood cells to replenish the dying ones, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells called anemia. Blocked blood flow may cause pain and other serious problems such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke. Populations that suffer from SCD have a shortened life span. According to the CDC, it is estimated that SCD affects approximately 100,000 individuals in the United States, occurring among approximately 1 out of every 500 Black or African American births and 1 out of every 36,000 Hispanic American births. A similar number of patients are affected in Europe. There are millions of patients in the Middle East, Africa and India. Lobe plans to sell the product globally, either directly or through partners.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences
LOBE:CNX
Lobe Sciences
The Conversation (0)
Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB: LOBEF)

Lobe Sciences


Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments and Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure with respect to the acquisition of Altemia & Company, LLC ("Altemia") on April 18, 2023. The Company has also refiled the material change report with respect to the Altemia acquisition to reflect the information presented in this press release.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with addressing this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100, developed as a drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

First-in-Man trial for Lobe's proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue

All subjects dosed with no significant adverse events to date

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Phillips also named President of Altemia & Co., a Lobe Sciences Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the appointment of Baxter Phillips III, MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. The position was created to provide additional executive leadership as Lobe Sciences continues its strategic transition to a diversified, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company preparing to launch its first commercial product, Altemia™, a medical food designed for patients with sickle cell anemia. Mr. Phillips will also serve as President, Altemia and Company, LLC, a Lobe Sciences wholly owned subsidiary focused on treatments and support for patients with sickle cell anemia. Phillips will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philip J. Young. In October of 2022, Mr. Phillips was appointed to Lobe Sciences' Board of Directors, where he will also continue to serve the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property ("Vitamind") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

MilestoneNumber of Consideration Shares   Performance Milestone  Consideration Shares ReleasedRelease Date
1729,167Closing of purchase.YesMay 3, 2021
2729,167Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health.YesApril 30, 2021
3729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority.YesMay 13, 2021
4729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network.NoN/A

 

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement ("Supply Agreement") with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the "Services"). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of first study evaluating potential of AI model to predict outcomes of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a new paper in Pyschopharmacology, which showed the results of a retrospective study that evaluates the potential of its AI technologies to support investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The paper was published on August 22, 2023.

The peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model has the potential to predict outcomes of the investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in people with TRD up to 12 weeks after treatment using recordings taken during the integration session 24 hours post administration. Further research and studies are required to validate this model and to evaluate its capabilities to predict responder status pre-treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding dried psychedelic mushrooms

How to Invest in Psychedelics (Updated 2023)

Market participants are wondering how to invest in psychedelics as the opportunity attached to these drugs grows.

Promising research associated with psychedelic medicine shows the potential for these products to treat mental health issues and even addiction to opioids. “(Psychedelic)-assisted therapy engages the mind’s innate power to heal itself — the participants' 'inner healing intelligence,'" Michael Mithoefer, MD, senior medical director for medical affairs, training and supervision at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), told Forbes earlier this year.

Societal attitudes and government regulations have impeded clinical research into just how psychedelic substances work on the mind and mental health for decades. But those attitudes are changing and regulations are easing, although slowly.

COMPASS Pathways Announces Up to $285 Million Private Placement Financing Joined by Leading Healthcare Investors

  • Transaction led by healthcare specialist investors, TCGX and Aisling Capital
  • $125 million financing upfront with up to an additional $160 million tied to exercise of warrants
  • Net proceeds from financing expected to extend cash runway into late 2025

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of healthcare specialist investors for the private placement of (i) 16,076,750 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares, and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 16,076,750 ADSs (representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares) (the "Warrants") at a purchase price of approximately $7.78 per ADS and accompanying Warrant to purchase one ADS. Each Warrant will have an exercise price of $9.93 per ADS, representing a 30% premium to the last sale price. The financing is expected to close on August 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2023 Clinical Update

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in its registration directed study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the third quarter of 2023.

- Seelos expects to release top-line data from its registrational Phase II/III trial of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as part of the HEALEY ALS Platform in the fourth quarter of 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights  

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program ongoing and on track
  • CPT ® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at June 30, 2023 of $148.2 million
  • Term loan facility up to $50 million secured
  • Conference call today at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the second quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce second quarter 2023 financial results on August 3, 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments on August 3, 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00pm UK) on August 3, 2023. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences
×