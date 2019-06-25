Anavex Life Sciences Doses First Patient in Extension Study to US Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX2-73

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has announced that the first patient that completed the Phase 2 clinical trial ANAVEX2-73-RS-001 has moved into the extension study for treatment of Rett syndrome. As quoted in the press release: The open label, 12 week extension study is designed to evaluate long term safety, tolerability, and the effect of ANAVEX®2-73 … Continued

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has announced that the first patient that completed the Phase 2 clinical trial ANAVEX2-73-RS-001 has moved into the extension study for treatment of Rett syndrome.

As quoted in the press release:

The open label, 12 week extension study is designed to evaluate long term safety, tolerability, and the effect of ANAVEX®2-73 on Rett syndrome patients following the completion of the Phase 2 study.

Patients who are eligible to be enrolled in the extension study are those who have completed 7 weeks of treatment in the ANAVEX®2-73-RS-001 trial in the U.S.

All eligible patients will be treated with oral liquid ANAVEX®2-73 formulation given once daily for additional 12 weeks. The extension study might be further extended.

ANAVEX®2-73 has already received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

“We are delighted to provide continuation of ANAVEX®2-73 treatment for Rett syndrome patients. This study is part of an Anavex Rett syndrome program including further studies of ANAVEX®2-73, among them an ongoing Phase 2 study overseas1,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “In addition to Rett syndrome, Anavex has ongoing clinical development programs for ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease2 and Parkinson’s disease dementia3.”