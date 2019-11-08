AnaptysBio Reports ATLAS Phase 2b Clinical Trial Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has announced topline results from its ATLAS Phase 2b clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

As quoted in the press release:

Each of the etokimab dosing arms failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial, which was demonstration of statistically greater improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) relative placebo at week 16. The Company will be receiving additional data and plans to provide a detailed update in the first quarter of 2020.

As a result of this topline data, the Company has decided to postpone the initiation of its Phase 2b etokimab clinical trial in eosinophilic asthma, a multi-dose, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial in 300-400 patients, until it has the opportunity to analyze the full data set from the ATLAS trial. The Company will continue conducting its ECLIPSE trial, a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in approximately 100 adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, with topline data from an interim analysis expected in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are surprised and very disappointed by the topline results of the ATLAS trial,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “We would like to thank all involved in the participation and support of the ATLAS study, including the patients, the investigators, their staff and our employees. We look forward to continuing our strategy of advancing our wholly-owned clinical and preclinical pipeline programs.”