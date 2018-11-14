Advanced Proteome Expands Partnership with Heidelberg

Advancing this partnership is based off of the companies also announcing positive results from an animal study.









Advanced Proteome Therapeutics (TSXV:APC;FSE:0E8) and Heidelberg Pharma (FSE:WL6) announced on Wednesday (November 14) the companies will expand their partnership.

Advancing this partnership is based off of the companies also announcing positive results from an animal study. The results were from Advanced Proteome’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) combined with site-selective protein modification and Heidelberg’s ATAC technology.

The combination of these advanced technologies has led to a highly targeted, specific anti-cancer drug for several human cancer cell types.

Dr. Allen Krantz, chief scientific officer and founder of Advanced Proteome, said in the press release these results have exceeded the companies’ expectations. Producing these ADCs without performing labor-intensive antibody engineering has given the company a “game-changing advantage” in the ADC field, he added.

Chief scientific officer of Heidenlberg added the company’s technology stands out as it doesn’t require any modifications from the natural framework of an antibody before the conversion into a drug.

The drug these two companies are working on in this collaboration has now demonstrated complete tumor regression in mouse models of human cancer, with a single, low-dose. Even with an extended observational period, the drug was superior to other benchmark molecules.

Animals in the study were permitted a longer-term evaluation, allowing for these current studies to continue.

ADCs are a rapidly emerging class of therapeutic agents which could revolutionize current regimen and treatment strategies, according to the press release.

Krantz added this validation of the company’s technology opens the ability to “advance state-of-the-art therapeutic approaches,” which he said are currently in progress.

He added the company has recently filed key patents for these new therapies.

In terms of extending this partnership, it will take place in two methods. Heidelberg is currently negotiating terms for Advanced Proteome’s linker technology to have it included in the amanitin tool box. This would make it available to other pharma partners that are also developing ADCs.

Secondly, the two companies will continue to identify and test ADC candidates which harness the best combined strength of both companies’ respective technology.

Advanced Proteome’s focus is developing therapies for cancerous tumors that void damaging non-cancerous cells with its technology. The company believes this method could allow the therapies to have a higher potency and lower toxicity for patients. Previously off to a slow start from the strenuous process of preparing these agents, the company is working to streamline and bring the pace up.

Heidelberg is a German-based pharma company also focusing on oncology needs. The company’s ATAC technology combines an active ingredient from mushrooms that inhibits mRNA transcription. In preclinical testing, this technology has shown to work against resistance mechanisms and combat quiescent tumor cells.

Investor Takeaway

During the trading period on Wednesday, Advanced Proteome’s share price decreased close to eight percent to close at C$0.06.

Heidelberg’s stock price increased almost seven percent to €2.63, over the same trading period.

Investors interested in this collaboration development may soon hear more about new patents and therapeutic approaches from Advanced Proteome. Follow press releases on the company’s site for future updates.

