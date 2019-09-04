Aduro Biotech Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Study of ADU-S100

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial of ADU-S100 as a first-line treatment of recurrent metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). As quoted in the press release: “The dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 clinical study of ADU-S100 in combination … Continued









Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial of ADU-S100 as a first-line treatment of recurrent metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

As quoted in the press release:

“The dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 clinical study of ADU-S100 in combination with pembrolizumab marks an important advancement for Aduro as we shift from heavily pre-treated, heterogenous patient populations to earlier lines of treatment for patients with specific tumor types,” said Dimitry S.A. Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Aduro. “There is increasing evidence that the potential benefit from immunotherapies is greater in patients with fewer prior therapies. With the recent FDA approval of pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1], we look forward to continuing the progress of our clinical program by investigating the potential synergistic benefit ADU-S100 may provide as a combination treatment option.” The Phase 2, open-label, multicenter trial, which is part of an ongoing research and development collaboration with Novartis, is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ADU-S100 (MIW815) administered intratumorally in combination with pembrolizumab in the first-line setting. The planned population will consist of 33 adults with PD-L1 positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer (see www.clinicaltrials.gov , identifier NCT03937141).

