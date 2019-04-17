ADMA Biologics Granted US Patent for Treatment and Prevention of Pneumococcal Infections

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has announced it has been granted patent no. 10,259,865 from the US Patent and Trademark Office for treating S. pneumonia infection. As quoted in the press release: The patent claims encompass methods of preparing immune globulin via harvesting plasma from S. pneumonia vaccinated, healthy adult human donors and pooling the harvested plasma as the … Continued









ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has announced it has been granted patent no. 10,259,865 from the US Patent and Trademark Office for treating S. pneumonia infection.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent claims encompass methods of preparing immune globulin via harvesting plasma from S. pneumonia vaccinated, healthy adult human donors and pooling the harvested plasma as the source for manufacturing a hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin containing elevated opsonic antibodies to a plurality of S. pneumonia serotypes. The issued claims also encompass hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin so prepared, methods of treating S. pneumonia infection and methods of providing immunotherapy using the hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin. This patent will enable ADMA to protect its proprietary rights and at the same time attract collaborators interested in the development, marketing and commercialization of a much needed therapeutic for the treatment and prevention of infection in immune compromised, immunodeficient, and elderly patients who are poorly responsive to available S. pneumonia vaccines. The term of the patent extends to March 2037. “We are very pleased to have another patent issued to add to our intellectual property estate for novel, differentiated hyperimmune globulins as we look to develop, manufacture and commercialize immune globulin therapies to treat and prevent serious infections in the immune compromised, immunodeficient, and elderly patients,” stated Adam Grossman, President and CEO of ADMA.

Click here to read the full press release.