Biotech

Investing News

ADMA Biologics Granted US Patent for Treatment and Prevention of Pneumococcal Infections

- April 17th, 2019

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has announced it has been granted patent no. 10,259,865 from the US Patent and Trademark Office for treating S. pneumonia infection. As quoted in the press release: The patent claims encompass methods of preparing immune globulin via harvesting plasma from S. pneumonia vaccinated, healthy adult human donors and pooling the harvested plasma as the … Continued

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has announced it has been granted patent no. 10,259,865 from the US Patent and Trademark Office for treating S. pneumonia infection.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent claims encompass methods of preparing immune globulin via harvesting plasma from S. pneumonia vaccinated, healthy adult human donors and pooling the harvested plasma as the source for manufacturing a hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin containing elevated opsonic antibodies to a plurality of S. pneumonia serotypes. The issued claims also encompass hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin so prepared, methods of treating S. pneumonia infection and methods of providing immunotherapy using the hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin.

This patent will enable ADMA to protect its proprietary rights and at the same time attract collaborators interested in the development, marketing and commercialization of a much needed therapeutic for the treatment and prevention of infection in immune compromised, immunodeficient, and elderly patients who are poorly responsive to available S. pneumonia vaccines.  The term of the patent extends to March 2037.

“We are very pleased to have another patent issued to add to our intellectual property estate for novel, differentiated hyperimmune globulins as we look to develop, manufacture and commercialize immune globulin therapies to treat and prevent serious infections in the immune compromised, immunodeficient, and elderly patients,” stated Adam Grossman, President and CEO of ADMA.

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech-stocks-conference

Looking for great biotech companies?


Find new opportunities and valuable news in your free report

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Translate Bio Granted US Patent Relating to Messenger RNA Delivery
Cerecor Announces CERC-301 Granted U.S. Patent
VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent for Treatment of Depression with PH10
NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell Wearable Technology

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *