Adaptimmune Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation

- September 9th, 2019

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it orphan drug designation for its SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4 to treat soft tissue sarcomas.

As quoted in the press release:

 Orphan Designation by FDA was created to encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases, such as sarcomas.

“We recently started SPEARHEAD-1 treating patients with synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), with the aim to launch ADP-A2M4 in 2022,” said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s interim Chief Medical Officer. “This orphan drug status is another key milestone in achieving our goal of providing this much-needed therapy to people living with these rare and deadly cancers, for which there are few other treatment options.”

Click here to read the full press release.

