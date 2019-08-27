Adaptimmune and Noile-Immune Announce Agreement to Develop SPEAR T-Cell Products

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced that it and Noile-Immune Biotech will co-develop SPEAR T-cell products based on the co-expression of IL-7 and CCL19. As quoted in the press release: The PRIME technology, which is already being investigated for augmentation of CAR-T cell activity, will be investigated with Adaptimmune’s SPEAR T-cells, as part of Adaptimmune’s next-generation … Continued









The PRIME technology, which is already being investigated for augmentation of CAR-T cell activity, will be investigated with Adaptimmune’s SPEAR T-cells, as part of Adaptimmune’s next-generation programs. “We recently started our Phase 2 trial in sarcoma called SPEARHEAD-1 as well as the SURPASS trial, our first next-generation product clinical trial. We will continue to develop enhanced products with the aim of increasing the efficacy and durability of anti-tumor responses,” said Karen Miller, Adaptimmune’s Senior Vice President of Pipeline Research. “This agreement with Noile-Immune will enable us to generate next‑generation SPEAR T-cells secreting both IL-7 and CCL19, which may improve proliferation and trafficking of not only our engineered SPEAR T-cells, but also the patient’s own T-cells into solid tumors. This increased T-cell proliferation and trafficking may enhance anti-tumor activity for cancer patients.” “We are very pleased to step into co-development of next-generation T-cell products with Adaptimmune,” said Hidenobu Ishizaki, M.D., Ph.D., President & CEO of Noile-Immune. “This agreement is another example of our collaborations to apply PRIME technology, which was invented by Dr. Koji Tamada, our scientific founder, to highly innovative cell therapies, and to work with top external scientific and clinical teams. This technology may establish more effective cancer treatments that address the needs of patients.”

Click here to read the full press release.