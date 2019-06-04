YSS Corp.™ (Formerly Solo Growth Corp.) Announces Share Consolidation Details and New Ticker “YSS”

YSS Corp.™ (formerly Solo Growth Corp.) (TSXV:SOLO) (WKN:A2PBMC) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name “YSS Corp.” and the stock symbol “YSS” at market opening on June 4th, 2019 and consolidating all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post‐consolidation Common Share for each six (6) pre‐consolidation Common Shares.









YSS Corp.™ (formerly Solo Growth Corp., the “Company” or “YSS”) (TSXV: SOLO) (WKN:A2PBMC) a cannabis retailer operating as YSSTM with the vision to become a premier retailer and the trusted destination for cannabis in Canada, is pleased to announce that its common shares (“Common Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the name “YSS Corp.” and the stock symbol “YSS” at market opening on June 4th, 2019 and that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post‐consolidation Common Share for each six (6) pre‐consolidation Common Shares (the “Share Consolidation”).

Share Consolidation Details

The Company’s board of directors set June 4, 2019 as the effective date of the Share Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the TSXV will commence on or about June 10, 2019. The Share Consolidation will not impact the Company’s stock symbol and YSS will continue trade under the stock symbol “YSS” post-Share Consolidation.

The 670,064,847 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 111,677,475 Common Shares on a post-Share Consolidation basis. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional interest in Common Shares that is less than 0.5 of a Common Share resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share and any fractional interest in Common Shares that is 0.5 or greater of a Common Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.

Outstanding share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Share Consolidation ratio and the exercise prices of outstanding share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

The potential benefits of the Share Consolidation include: (a) generating investor interest, in particular, a higher anticipated Common Share price may meet investing criteria for certain institutional investors and investment funds that may be prevented under their investing guidelines from otherwise investing in the Common Shares at current Common Share prices; (b) improving trading liquidity as an increased interest from investors may ultimately improve the trading liquidity of the Common Shares; and (c) reducing price volatility as an anticipated higher post-Share Consolidation Common Share price could result in less volatility in the price of the Common Shares.

The Share Consolidation was approved by holders of Common Shares (“Shareholders”) at the Company’s annual general and special meeting on May 29, 2019. The Share Consolidation is subject to approval of the TSXV.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. Non-registered Shareholders holding Common Shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Share Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered Shareholders. If Shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

Additional Information

For additional information regarding YSS Corp. please see the Company’s website at www.ysscorp.ca, including a recently updated corporate presentation and filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About YSS Corp.

Operating as YSSTM, the Company is a cannabis retailer with the vision to become a premier retailer and trusted destination for cannabis in Canada. Since its launch in June of 2018, the Company has built a strategic portfolio of locations while managing financial commitments. YSS Corp. has a licensing agreement on one operating store in Red Deer, Alberta, has built and received AGLC inspections on six additional Alberta stores, and has another location in Edmonton, Alberta nearing completion of construction. The Company has an additional 11 locations under lease in Alberta, one location under lease in Ontario and numerous prospective locations that represent a strong portfolio for future organic growth. YSS management brings excellence across capital markets, financial management and a strong commitment to deliver shareholder value by leveraging high-quality opportunities within this exciting new industry. The YSS retail experience is built on our five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust.

Investor or Media Contacts:

Theo Zunich

President, Chief Executive Officer

and Director

Phone: (403) 455-7656YSS Corp.

Suite 1000, 350-7th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3N9

investor@ysscorp.ca OR Cindy Gray

5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.

(403) 231-4372 or info@5qir.com Stephanie Bunch, CA

Vice President, Finance and Chief

Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 455-7656

