Yield Growth Announces Platinum Partnership for the June 2019 Lift & Co. Cannabis Conference

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3)announces it has secured one of five Platinum Partner positions for the influential, three-day (June 7-9) landmark Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Toronto 2019, hosted by Lift & Co.Corp.









Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3)announces it has secured one of five Platinum Partner positions for the influential, three-day (June 7-9) landmark Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Toronto 2019, hosted by Lift & Co.Corp.

Visit Yield Growth at booth #1319.

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/44986_Web_Lift_2.jpg

The Lift & Co Toronto Expo exposure for Yield Growth — has more than 20,000 delegates and visitors will be met with the company’s bright and welcoming showcase centrally located near the entrance to the conference floor. Urban Juve Body Bio skincare kits containing 5 products each and customized to individual body bios will be available for purchase at a special conference price and invitations will be available to Urban Juve consumers to the exclusive Yield Growth VIP afterparty featuring a special musical artist performance.

Request an Investor Kit: Yield Growth Corp.

“We want to stand out among our fellow 250 B2B and B2C exhibitors,” says Penny Green, Yield Growth President & CEO. “Creating a magnetic and engaging space for attendees at this exciting and busy forum requires more than creativity, great design and informed ambassadors. We have an engaging story with true substance. Whether it’s the Ayurvedic influence and patent pending hemp root extraction technology that are the hallmarks of our Urban Juve brand, The Lift & Co. event will strengthen consumer and trade appreciation for our products, brands, services and technologies. We are excited to meet delegates and shed light, whether it’s an investor seeking insight into the financial potential of cannabis or a consumer seeking an alternative to traditional skincare and medicine, our legal, product development and executive sales team will be present.”

Yield’s Growth’s Senior Research Scientist and Director of Product Development, Bhavna Solecki, will be presenting on the panel Looking Good and Feeling Great: Cannabis Beauty Products on Saturday, June 8: 11:35 am – 12:15 pm.

While in Toronto, Yield’s Growth’s CEO and President, Penny Green, will be interviewed live by James West for Midas Letter on Thursday, June 6th to discuss the company’s recent growth and momentum. Midas Letter is the journal of “best-in-class” companies in all sectors.

Cannabis companies who are seeking partnerships or licensee to launch cannabis topical, edibles and beverage brands around the world are encouraged to set up meetings with Yield Growth executives at the event.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes premium cannabis- and hemp-infused products-and plans to disrupt the international wellness market by connecting ancient wisdom with modern science. The company currently has a catalog of more than 200 wellness and beauty products in development, serving mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness solutions. Yield Growth’s flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. The management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation, and is building sophisticated international distribution channels and multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Request an Investor Kit: Yield Growth Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) for an Investor Presentation.