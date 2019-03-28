YIELD GROWTH Announces New Product, Urban Juve Micellar Water, in Final Stage of Testing

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that it has completed product development of Urban Juve Micellar Water, a new, gentle facial cleanser, which is in the final testing phase before launch.









Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that it has completed product development of Urban Juve Micellar Water, a new, gentle facial cleanser, which is in the final testing phase before launch.

Traditional soap cleansers work by creating a lather that can strip the skin and leave a harsh residue that irritates dry, sensitive skin. Urban Juve Micellar Water is composed of gentle microscopic oil molecules called micelles, which are suspended in soft water. Micelles attach to and dissolve dirt, grime and makeup, while protecting the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Micellar water has become a favourite of professional makeup artists because it can gently remove makeup without leaving harsh or oily residues common with other makeup removers.

Request an Investor Kit: Yield Growth Corp.

The new product is formulated with witch hazel, and contains Urban Juve’s proprietary hemp root oil, which contributes to overall skin health through an array of anti-aging compounds. It is alcohol free with a physiological PH and a soap-free base that makes it great for all skin types.

“We created Urban Juve Micellar Water to be extra gentle, making it suitable for all skin types,” explains Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product & Content at Urban Juve. “If you have oily skin that’s prone to imperfections, the Micellar Water works to improve the quality of the skin’s natural sebum production, while gently cleansing. If you have dry skin or occasional redness, the Urban Juve Micellar Water is ultra-gentle. It is ideal for complexions susceptible to reactive flare-ups, because it helps soothe the look of red, itchy skin, and moisturizes tight-feeling skin by restoring its natural balance and suppleness.”

Urban Juve Micellar Water is now in final stability testing in recyclable plastic packaging to establish a two year shelf life. The testing is anticipated to complete in May 2019, at which time the product can go into production to launch later in the year.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. intends to disrupt the wellness market—a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy according to the Global Wellness Institute—by connecting ancient healing with modern science, and harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. It is a vertically integrated asset company with the leadership, financial position and science-backed formulas to capitalize on the cannabis revolution. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed 70 retail locations to sell its products. Key ingredients in these products include Cannabis Sativa hemp seed oil and hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve’s proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 70 wellness and cosmetic products and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, incubation services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Request an Investor Kit: Yield Growth Corp.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, UJ Topicals, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc572522-0691-4522-b9ec-c1dbb913f6ed

Click here to connect with Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) for an Investor Presentation.