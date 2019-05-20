World Class Extractions Acquisition Target, Quadron Cannatech Introduces the “BIG BEAST”

World Class Extractions Inc. (“World Class”) (CSE: PUMP) (FRA:WCF) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the “Company” or “Quadron”) (CSE: QCC), will begin to take reservations to toll process hemp or cannabis with the “BIG BEAST”, a fully automated, touch screen control continuous flow Ethanol Extractor System.









The BIG BEAST will be in production later this year following extensive innovative engineering which anticipates extracting and processing industrial scale biomass for the hemp and cannabis industry.

Some Key BIG BEAST Advantages:

Compliant with GPP (Good Production Practices) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)

Advanced proprietary biomass cooling with ERS (Energy Recovery Exchange)

Continuous flow extraction with inline solvent recovery and surge storage

Equipped with proprietary “Crossflow” ethanol maximizer to operate within daily NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) ethanol limits

Advanced filtration stacks

The BEAST family of extractors compliments Quadron’s portfolio of the “BOSS” line of extraction systems – the next generation co-solvent cannabis and hemp extraction systems that were built to simplify extraction with the benefits of automation and data analytics; as well as the Company’s Mobile Extraction Module – a state-of-the-art self-contained and fully portable extraction and processing laboratory. The Company is also preparing several additional machines with novel inhouse technology for the cannabis and hemp industry, including: a biomass dehydration system, a preparation and grinding unit, as well as an advanced filtration system.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron commented, “We are excited about the development of the BIG BEAST, the first of its kind in North America. The BIG BEAST is a high efficiency ethanol extraction system which represents the end result of extensive research and development. The BIG BEAST should have the capability of providing farmers and licensed participants the ability to process extraordinary amounts of biomass per day.”

“We are excited by Quadron’s latest technological advancement towards developing a high efficiency, low cost extraction solution for the hemp and cannabis markets,” said Michael McCombie, CEO of World Class Extractions. “This latest development allows WCE to focus on large scale extraction and supply of CBD derived from hemp in the United States.”

The Company will deploy the BIG BEAST later this year in selected US states and Canada. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company directly for more information.

About World Class Extractions

World Class is a Canadian based developer of an innovative, large scale extraction process for both the hemp and cannabis industry. The Company intends to provide single step continuous flow extraction services to the hemp and cannabis industry. Using patent pending technology, World Class’ results produce higher yields and better quality full spectrum crude hemp oil at faster rates. The technology allows the extraction of CBD Oil and other related extracts from wet or dried natural plants. World Class can save its clients floor space, utility drying costs, equipment and processing labour costs.

For more information, visit: www.wcextractions.com.

