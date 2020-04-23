WKND! Wellness Line Adds New Products

Company’s Online Presence Continues to Grow in the USA









Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce the Company has expanded its WKND! Wellness portfolio, building on its existing CBD branded products.

“With our existing product and brand development expertise, combined with our online platform, we have seized the opportunity to grow the WKND! Wellness brand portfolio with new high-quality wellness products,” said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO.

New products for launch immediately available at www.wkndwellness.com;

Hand Sanitizer

80% ethanol alcohol

Includes Vitamin E

Available in 2oz, 4oz sizes

Also available in gallon size for wholesale customers.

Formulation designed to also allow for use on cleaning towels, wipes and other cleaning tools where complete sanitization is required

CBD Tincture

250mg full-spectrum CBD

Infused with Elderberry, Zinc, Vitamin C and B Vitamins

Elderberry Gummies

Includes Elderberry and Zinc

Great taste for the entire family

“In addition to these first product SKUs, we are developing additional formulations for the future, advancing on our goal of becoming a widely recognized and sought-after wellness brand,” added Mr. Backus.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone:1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life’s highs – any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and

CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the poli- cies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking infor- mation reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by state- ments to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward- looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic condi- tions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new in- formation, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

