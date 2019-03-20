Weekend Unlimited CEO Paul Chu Speaks at NYC’s CannaGather

Weekend Unlimited (CSE:POT, FSE:0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) today announced that CEO Mr. Paul Chu spoke at New York City’s CannaGather event on Tuesday, March 20.









Weekend Unlimited (CSE:POT, FSE:0OS1) (OTC:WKULF) today announced that CEO Mr. Paul Chu spoke at New York City’s CannaGather event on Tuesday, March 20.

Mr. Chu shared the stage with Richard Carleton, the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Securities Exchange and Alan Brochstein, the Founder of New Cannabis Ventures.

During his talk, Mr. Chu highlighted:

The Company’s focus on building a recreational cannabis lifestyle brand that appeals to a wide range of demographics.

The appeal of the Company’s stock symbol POT, the most iconic symbol on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

The Company’s management experience in building consumer packaged good brands and why that matters in the cannabis industry.

The Company’s offerings across Canada, Jamaica and the United States: licensed seed-to-sale in California, grow operations and a brand launchpad in Washington, energy drink brands Champ and Verve defining the future of alcohol alternatives, seed-to-sale production and extraction in Oklahoma, world-class retail in Alberta, and cannabis lifestyle experiences and export licenses in Jamaica

The Company’s growth strategy with brand partnerships that align with recreational lifestyles in both CBD and THC markets.

In addition, Mr. Chu provided a preview of the company’s brand new look and Weekend-branded products, which he said would be made public on April 10, 2019.

CannaGather is the largest cannabis industry community of more than 10,000 members supporting the state by state cannabis ecosystems by making it more accessible to new entrants and entrepreneurs. CannaGather is dedicated to educating and connecting all those who are in and interested in getting involved in the industry at this historic inflection point.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life’s highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Chu, President and CEO

Telephone: +1(236)317-2812 – Toll free +1(888)556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

