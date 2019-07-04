Water Ways Announces Change of Auditors

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (“WWT” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:WWT) today announced that the board of directors of the Corporation has appointed BDO – Ziv Haft Consulting and Management Ltd., as the Corporation’s new auditor, replacing UHY McGovern Hurley LLP. WWT has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









Water Ways Technologies Inc. (“WWT” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:WWT) today announced that the board of directors of the Corporation has appointed BDO – Ziv Haft Consulting and Management Ltd., as the Corporation’s new auditor, replacing UHY McGovern Hurley LLP. WWT has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways is the parent company of IAT which is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. IAT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, IAT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. IAT was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ohad Haber with a view of capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America. IAT’s past projects include vineyards, water reservoirs, fish farms, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

For more information, please contact

Ronnie Jaegermann

Director

+972-54-4202054

ronnie@irri-altal.com

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways’ current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways’ results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Click here to connect with Water Ways Technologies (TSXV:WWT) for an Investor Presentation.