Viridium Pacific Group CEO Provides Update to Green Chip Stocks’ Jeff Siegel

Viridium Pacific (TSXV:VIR) CEO Jay Garnett recently conducted an interview with Green Chip Stocks Editor Jeff Siegel regarding the company’s progress in clinical research studies related to cannabis.

According to Garnett, Viridium (which is soon to be called Experion) has sponsored one of the first Phase II and Phase III clinical research studies related to post-operative pain reduction. The study is one of the most advanced cannabis-related research projects in all of Canada. Viridium began generating revenue in September 2018 through its wholesale flower business, which has developed a reputation for high-quality products and sales service.

“We started with wholesale flower and quickly established a reputation for high-quality product and sales service. Our regular customers include Emerald Therapeutics, Tilray, High Point, to name a few. We have now entered into the Adult Use market with several Canadian provincial distributors. Whilst Experion was not the first to market, we were one of the fastest products to sell out with increased re-orders across the board,” said Jay Garnett, CEO of Viridium Pacific.

Garnett also went on to explain Viridium’s business strategy, which is aimed at generating multiple revenue streams and business opportunities. The company has established a strong reputation in B2B sales, offering clones to other licensed producers looking to establish their cultivation operations.

